Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

How Truth “Works Out” for You

John 8:32 “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free."

My wife bought this cursed book that tells you the calories of every single item of every single menu at every single fast food and sit-down restaurant. Not only does it have all that information, but it’s compact enough to fit in her purse, which means there’s no escape from the truth when we go out to eat.

I used to be able, in good conscience, to give my best hypothesis of how many calories were in every entrée. But not now, she’s got her little book. It just has to shed light on the decision of every menu, of which my flesh would like to remain blissfully ignorant on.

It wouldn’t be so bad if she and I didn’t also know the truth found on a treadmill. I’ll never forget the day that I first decided to journey to the “Cardio” section of the fitness facility. I hop on the tread mill, and for twenty-five minutes, I torture my body, and know why this is the chosen instrument of doctors for the “stress test”. After I breathe what I’m thinking could be my last breath on this earth, the machine goes “ding!” while it flashes in L.E.D. lights, “Congratulations, you’ve just burned 28 calories!”

That really stinks when I find out my favorite milkshake is 1200 calories! In fact, it injects poison in the daily routine of my double-cheeseburger and chocolate shake. Why? Because, even though my flesh hates the truth, and the reality of the truth, it has to accept what my spirit knows.

God has a little spiritual calorie book that tells us what is truly consumed in every meal. If we dine on lust, it will reduce us to a loaf of bread. If we feast on pride, we will fall. But we also find the true Bread of Life.