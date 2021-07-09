Davis' Dispatches with Julie Davis

A visit with the Congressman

I had an opportunity to visit with Congressman Jeff Fortenberry during his recent visit to Nebraska City. He was about to conduct a Zoom town hall from the lobby of the Lied Lodge and Conference Center, but he found a few minutes to talk to me about some issues that were on his mind.

He said how wonderful it was to be back in Nebraska City and that he considered the Lied Lodge and the Arbor Day Foundation gems for the state of Nebraska.

Fortenberry talked a bit about his urban forestry plan to help preserve Lincoln’s urban tree canopy in light of the emerald ash borer in Lancaster County. That plan, which would be put in place with the help of the Arbor Day Foundation, has made it through the House Appropriations Committee as part of the proposed federal budget, but that there was still a lot of work to be done before the budget would be finalized later this year.

Fortenberry said he had met with the new commander at Offutt Air Force Base earlier in the day. He said he found Col. Kristen Thompson delightful and enthusiastic, and he believes she will be a good fit for the command and the community.

He said he had been on the phone throughout the morning, discussing the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise that had occurred July 7. Fortenberry said he had been to Haiti to meet with the president several times.

Before long, it was time for the congressman to set up for his Zoom meeting, which was going to be followed by a trip to Madison County for an appearance at the Madison County Rodeo later that evening.

That’s just a little about what I was working on last week. ‘Til next time!