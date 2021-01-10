Nebraska City News-Press

William “Bill” Earl Abernathy, Jr., age 94 of Papillion, formerly of Nebraska City entered into his heavenly home Jan. 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion.

Bill was born Dec. 15, 1926, in Nebraska City, the son of William E. and Lola G. (Dukes) Abernathy, Sr.

He married LaVonda Aufenkamp June 5, 1949, at Coryell Park near Brock.

Bill formerly lived in Peru, Glenwood, Iowa, and Nebraska City before moving to Papillion four years ago.

He graduated from Peru State College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and later with a Master’s Degree in Business Education from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Bill was an educator and assistant principal at Nebraska City High School for many years prior to his retirement.

For six years, while teaching, Bill and LaVonda also owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Nebraska City.

They enjoyed regular camping trips together with a special group of friends.

He served in the U.S. Army Military Police and was stationed in Rome, Italy during World War II.

He was a member of American Legion Post No. 8, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and had served on the Housing Authority Board and Nebraska City Public School Board.

Bill served as a past president of the NCHS Alumni Foundation Board.

Bill was a very active member of the First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City.

He loved spending time with his family and loved all of his students.

Bill was an avid Husker fan and was always working in his garden.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, LaVonda of Papillion; children, Linda (Paul) Perez of LaVista, Scott (Jamie) Abernathy of Covington, Wash., and Terri (Dick) Clyde of Papillion; grandchildren, Pilar (John) Kinney, Julia (Eric) Mulligan, Ethan (Ruth) Perez, Macon (Catherine) Abernathy, Talon Abernathy, Tanner (Amelia) Abernathy, Madison Torgerson and Haley Torgerson; great grandchildren, Lincoln and Lola Kinney, Palmer, Beckett and Ellis Mulligan, Theo Perez; brother, Gilbert (Darlene) Abernathy of Thornton, Colo.; loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Doris Abernathy; daughter in law, Kerry Abernathy.

Visitations were to be 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. The family was not to be present for the visitations and social distancing pertaining to CDC Guidelines are encouraged.

Private graveside services for the immediate family will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

A celebration of Bill’s life is planned for the future and will be announced at that time.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska City Food Pantry, 1023 1st Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410, or Nebraska Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 5801 S. 58th St., Suite C, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.