Nebraska City News-Press

Vernon D. “Duke” Kreifels, age 86 of Nebraska City passed away on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Lincoln.

Duke was born on March 7, 1934 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Martin and Helen Marie (Heng) Kreifels. He attended school and graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1951.

He was united in marriage to Norma Jean “Jeanie” Neeley on September 5, 1953 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City and to this union six children were born: Dale, Bill, Marcia, Greg, JoAnn and Karen.

Duke worked for several years at Allied Chemical Co., did custom farming and also drove truck for

Industrial Molasses. Duke and Jeanie owned and operated the Paul Tavern for several years.

He was a long-time member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church near Paul and a former member of the Eagles and the Elks. He also was a member of Knights of Columbus Council #3152.

Duke is survived by his children: Dale Kreifels and wife Colleen of Nebraska City, Bill Kreifels and wife Joan of Nebraska City, Marcia Foulk of Buda, Texas, JoAnn Krog and husband Dennis of Nebraska City, Karen Meyer and husband Scott of Sioux City, Iowa; daughter-in-law Christine Kreifels of Nebraska City; 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; brother Jim Kreifels of Lincoln; sister-in-law Mary Jacob and husband Harland of Lincoln; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Jeanie in 2007; a son Greg “Buddy” Kreifels in 2008; son-in-law Steve Foulk in 2009; sisters: Mildred Schreiter and Shirley Czeschin and brothers: Donald, Harold, Mark, Marvin, Larry and Kenny Kreifels.

Family Funeral Services were to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church near Paul. Burial was to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

A Rosary was to be recited prior to the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at the church.

Open visitation was to be from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday (1/7) at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City.

Memorials may be given to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.