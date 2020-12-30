Nebraska City News-Press

Pauline (Bruns) Peterson age 86 of Syracuse, formerly of Nebraska City passed away peacefully at her home with her daughters by her side Dec. 29, 2020, following a brief illness.

She was born to John and Anna (Weber) Bruns April 8, 1934, on a farm outside of Otoe.

She attended and graduated from Otoe High School with the class of 1951.

On Dec. 5, 1957, she married Dwight Peterson at St. John’s church in Otoe.

To this union 2 daughters were born, Kay and Karrie.

Throughout her life, she worked for several years at the Syracuse Medical Center and Arbor Bank in Nebraska City until her retirement.

She enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities.

She loved sewing, playing cards with her card groups, watching the Huskers, and collecting shoes.

She is survived by her daughters Kay (Mike) Rakes of Lincoln and Karrie (Doug) Beach of Syracuse; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jason (Gina) Ashlyn, Braedyn and Kingstyn Rakes of Lincoln, John (Whitney) and Jack Rakes of Avoca; Johanna Rakes, Mike and MJ Smith of Nebraska City, Ryan (Ashley) Annalynn, Aliyah, and Aizley Beach of Palmyra, Lindsey (Craig) Leo and Natalie Chase of Auburn, Abby (Matt) Weddingfeld, Darin (Julie) Brooks and Hallee Beach all of Syracuse, Braxton Beach of Lincoln; sister, Helen Aden of Syracuse; sister in law, Ruth Peterson of Nebraska City; many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by parents, husband Dwight in 2008; brothers, Ernest (Delores), Maynard (Geraldine) and Calvin (Harriet) Bruns; brothers in law, Paul Aden, Melvin Peterson, Robert (Viola) Peterson and Kenneth Peterson.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Bethel Church in Nebraska City with burial in Wyuka Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required at all events.

Visitations will be 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 1, at Marshall Funeral Chapel with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

A memorial fund has been established.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.