Nancy K. Meyer, age 85 of Nebraska City, (formerly Talmage) passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Morton Place in Nebraska City.

Nancy Kay was born on June 29, 1935, in Nebraska City; the daughter of Hugh Edward and Lola Mae (Brust) Hunter.

She grew up and attended school in Nebraska City; graduating from Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1953.

On Feb. 19, 1955, she was united in marriage to Byron W. Meyer at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Nebraska City.

Nancy worked at Pendleton Woolen Mills and at the Campbell Soup Company. She was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Brad Meyer of Nebraska City, Ann Meyer (Todd Borland) of Valparaiso, David Meyer (Michelle) of Lincoln; two grandchildren: Eric Carlson and McKenzie Meyer; three great-grandchildren: Collin, Shelby and Dillon Carlson; twin sisters: Annette Gaskill (Louis) and Andrea Cullin (Gary) both of Nebraska City; nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Byron Meyer in 2016, son Mitch Meyer in 1977 and her parents.

Services are pending. Please check the Gude Mortuary website @ www.gudefuneralhomes.com for service day and time.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.