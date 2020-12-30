Nebraska City News-Press

Jason Everett Nelson, age 40 of Plattsmouth, NE passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his residence. He was born on April 29, 1980 to Junior Everett and Jennifer Hazel (Schaffer) Nelson in Omaha.

A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date). Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com