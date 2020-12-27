Nebraska City News-Press

Elizabeth F. Detloff, age 89 of Nebraska City, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Ambassador in Nebraska City.

Elizabeth Frances “Liz” was born on Oct. 3, 1931, in Brock; the daughter of Emil Anthony and Mary Elizabeth (Buss) Kreifels. She attended school and graduated from St. Bernard’s Academy (Lourdes Central Catholic) in Nebraska City with the Class of 1949.

On Oct. 4, 1949, she was united in marriage to Herbert Harry Detloff at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City and to this union seven children were born: Herbert, Theresa, Vernon, Mary, Mark, Martha and Matthew. Herbert preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 1994.

In addition to raising and caring for her family, Elizabeth worked at St. Mary’s Hospital for some 45 years as a Nurses Aid. She also was a Home Health Care Aid for several years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, the Legion of Mary and the VFW Auxiliary.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Herbert E. Detloff and wife Jean of Bellevue, Theresa M. Lolax of Worchester, Mass.; Vernon Detloff and wife Mary of Omaha, Martha A. Detloff of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Matthew J. Detloff of Nebraska City; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; siblings: Ann Bade and husband Edward of Nebraska City, Louise Kreifels of Oakland, Calif. and Emil “Bud” Kreifels of Guernsey, Wyo.; other family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Herbert, she was preceded in death by her parents, children: Mary E. Cooper and Mark A. Detloff; grandson Kenneth W. Cooper and siblings: Henry, Margaret “Maggie” and Mary “Josie” and son-in-law Richard Lolax.

A Funeral Mass was to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City with Fr. Tom Schultes celebrating the Mass. Burial was to follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Open Visitation was to be held on Monday, Dec. 28, at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Prayer Service and Rosary was to be held at 7 p.m. at the mortuary.

Memorials may be given to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City or Lourdes Central Catholic Endowment.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.