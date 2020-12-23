Nebraska City News-Press

Jane Elizabeth Ransdell, age 76, a longtime Topeka, Kan., resident and Nebraska City native went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 19, 2020. Jane is preceded in death by her husband Edgar Ransdell, her father, Eugene (Gene) Lowrey and her mother Ellen Mullin. Jane graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1962.

She then married the love of her life Edgar Ransdell. She and Ed shared 52 years of marriage before his passing in 2015.

Jane was a member of Wanamaker Woods Church of Nazarene in Topeka, Kan.

Survivors include her are two brothers, Tom (Carol) and Jim (Christine); two sons and two daughters in law, Travis (Shannon) of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Dr. Clay (Tamara) of Des Moines, Iowa; Grandchildren, Madison, Sidney, and Paige of Des Moines and Scott, William, and Edgar of Scottsdale, Ariz.; many other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the children’s ministry fund at Wanamaker Woods Church in Topeka, Kan.

Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City, with burial to follow in Wyuka Cemetery.

Visitations will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.