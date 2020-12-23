Nebraska City News-Press

Eric Alexander Tomlyn, age 29 of Glenwood, Iowa, died Dec. 23, 2020, at Glen Haven Home in Glenwood. Eric was born March 8, 1991, in Nebraska City, the son of Leonard Timothy and Susan Marie (Rose) Tomlyn.

He was a resident of the Glenwood Resource Center for many years and received excellent care. Survivors include his parents of Nebraska City; sisters, Lisa (Tony) Click of Papillion; Amy (John) Oetting of Gretna and Melanie Tomlyn of Nashville, Tenn.; nieces and nephews, Chloe and Evan Click, Madeline, Ashlyn, and Beckett Oetting; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leonard and Bertha Tomlyn and Carl and Esther Rose.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Memorials may be given to Children’s Hospital Rainbow House or the Donor’s Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.