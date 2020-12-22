Nebraska City News-Press

Patricia “Pat” Ann (Daffron) Grancer, age 80, of Plattsmouth, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the Bellevue Medical Center in Bellevue. She was born on June 13, 1940, to Oran Ezra Sr. and Dorothy Marie (Ward) Daffron in Altus, Okla.

A visitation will be

held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 28, at

Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth. In lieu of Flowers, Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date.)

Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com