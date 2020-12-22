Lois J. Wiebusch, age 90

Nebraska City News-Press

Lois J. Wiebusch, 90 of Lincoln, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, at the Southlake Village and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on Aug. 24, 1930, to Andrew & Della (Wright) Seybert on a farm near Syracuse.

Lois married Don Wiebusch on June 5, 1952, in Otoe. She worked as a beautician for 16 years and then as a receptionist at Family Physicians in Nebraska City. Lois enjoyed reading and doing puzzles.

She is survived by her Son: Ken (Susie) Wiebusch of Lincoln; Grandchildren: Jessica Thrane, Gunner (Sarah) Wiebusch, Micah Wiebusch & Airiel Bures; Great Grandchildren: Amelia, Eliza & Mason Wiebusch; also many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Siblings: Janice Burbee, Andy, Dale & Ralph Seybert.

Private funeral services were to be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Otoe. A recording will be available on Dec. 24, to watch on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page.

Memorials are suggested to the Family’s Choice.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com