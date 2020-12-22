Lois J. Wiebusch, age 90
Lois J. Wiebusch, 90 of Lincoln, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020, at the Southlake Village and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on Aug. 24, 1930, to Andrew & Della (Wright) Seybert on a farm near Syracuse.
Lois married Don Wiebusch on June 5, 1952, in Otoe. She worked as a beautician for 16 years and then as a receptionist at Family Physicians in Nebraska City. Lois enjoyed reading and doing puzzles.
She is survived by her Son: Ken (Susie) Wiebusch of Lincoln; Grandchildren: Jessica Thrane, Gunner (Sarah) Wiebusch, Micah Wiebusch & Airiel Bures; Great Grandchildren: Amelia, Eliza & Mason Wiebusch; also many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Siblings: Janice Burbee, Andy, Dale & Ralph Seybert.
Private funeral services were to be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Otoe. A recording will be available on Dec. 24, to watch on the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to the Family’s Choice.
