Nebraska City News-Press

Joy K. “Broom” Dodd, age 79 of Murray died Dec. 17, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Broom was born Aug. 31, 1941, in Alpena, Ark., to Russell and Dorothy (Besse) Dodd. He married Karen Evens in 1975. Karen died in 2000.

Broom had worked in Arkansas and Texas before moving to Nebraska in 1978 where he worked in construction on the Missouri River.

He drove trucks for various employers, and then operated heavy machinery & drove trucks for some construction companies in Omaha, finally working for Contractors, Laborers, Teamsters & Engineers, Laborers’ #1140.

Broom started his own excavation business in about 1990, called J.D.’s Construction, and operated this business until his retirement in 2014.

He was a member of Western Star Lodge No. 2, A.F. & A.M. in Nebraska City and had recently resided at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

Broom is survived by his long-time companion and caretaker, Judy Attebery of Murray, and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen Evans Dodd and Stepbrother, Herschel H. Dodd.

Visitations will be 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. A masonic service will be conducted at 7 p.m. by Western Star Lodge No. 2, A.F. & A.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Nehawka United Methodist Church or the Nebraska Masonic Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.