Tommy Dean Birdwell, age 80 of Murray, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on March 16, 1940, to Charles Edward and Louise E. (Gibson) Birdwell in Clarksville, Tenn.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com