Gail Arlene Ankrom, age 81, of Nebraska City died Dec. 17, 2020, at Morton Place Assisted Living. Gail was born Dec. 16, 1939, in Upland, Calif., the daughter of John and Florence (Kohler) Cleveland.

She married Kenneth W. Ankrom April 5, 1963.

Gail graduated from the University of California Long Beach and was a special education teacher for 42 years before she retired. Gail was a member of the California State Teachers Association.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Janet Sutliff, both of Nebraska City; sister, Lynn Smith of Manhattan Beach, Calif.; grandchildren, Megan Grieser, Michelle Schumacher, and Ricky Sutliff Jr.; great grandchildren, Matthew Sutliff, Cedric Schumacher, Jackson Grieser, Oliver Grieser and Jace Martinez; many other relatives and friends.

There will be no viewing or visitations. Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer’s of Nebraska.

