Ronald “Ron” Clarence Willard, age 77

Ronald “Ron” Clarence Willard, 77, of Auburn, Nebraska was born on May 10, 1943, in Auburn, to Clarence and Eva Bell (Simms) Willard. He was raised in Auburn where he received all of his schooling. Ronald graduated from Auburn High School with the class of 1961.

In June of 1968, Ron was united in marriage to Kayberdena Patricia Albrecht at the Auburn Christian Church.

The couple raised five children together while Ron worked for many years as a machinist for American Meter in Nebraska City.

Ron passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Auburn, having reached the earthly age of seventy-seven years and seven months.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kayberdena, daughter Donna Smith, son Bill Ashenfelter, an infant son Ronnie Lee Willard, granddaughters Jessica Morris-Lyons and Amber Smith, a sister Dorothy Schulp, brother-in-law Paul Jeanneret and sons-in-law Michael Smith and Larry Morris Jr.

Ron is survived by his loving children: Debra Bennett-Morris and husband Randy of Union; Angela TenEyck and husband Paul of Valley; Lonnie Willard and wife Shannon of Omaha; grandchildren: Tony Smith of Oklahoma, Alex Smith and wife Stephanie of Oklahoma, Jacob Morris of Johnson; Sasha Frakes and husband Alex of Pawnee City; Brandi Wredt of Omaha, Vincent Willard of Omaha, Robert Willard of Omaha, many numerous great-grandchildren, sisters: Vera Jeanneret of Brock; Janice Jeanneret of Papillion; daughter-in-law Donna Ashenfelter of Wichita, Kan.; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Graveside Services were to be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 16, at the Sheridan Cemetery in Auburn with Pastor Terry Wieble officiating.

Masks and social distancing were to be required for all attending services.

Visitation was to be from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at the Hall Funeral Chapel, 707 15th Street in Auburn, Nebraska. Masks and social distancing were to be required during this time.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family with a later designation.

