Margaret Alice Roddy, age 84

Nebraska City News-Press

Margaret Alice Roddy, formerly of Schuyler, was born on Sept. 4, 1936, and died on Dec. 1, 2020, at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by husband, Don.

She is survived by 5 children and 5 grandchildren.

Visitation following CDC guidelines was to be Thursday, Dec. 17, from 4:30-6:00 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Bellevue Memorial Chapel.

Mass of Christian Burial following CDC guidelines: Friday, Dec. 18, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue.

The link to view the video can be found on the Roddy obituary at Bellevuefuneralchapel.com.

Interment (following mass) was to be at East Union Cemetery, Union. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz. org/donate

Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel

Heafey Hoffmann Dworak and Cutler. Ph. (402) 291-5000; Fax (402)-292-7811; 2202 Hancock Street Bellevue, NE 68005-5255