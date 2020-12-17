Leona Freida Lewis, age 93

Nebraska City News-Press

Leona Freida Lewis, 93 of Unadilla, passed away on Nov. 28, 2020, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center.

She was born on May 20, 1927 to Roy and Sophie (Bruns) Lemka in Otoe. Leona graduated from Unadilla High School in 1944.

On Feb. 14, 1947, she married Glenn Lewis in Nebraska City.

Leona was a long-time member of the Unadilla United Methodist Church and found a lot of enjoyment singing in church and for her family and friends.

Her family also knew that a card was always in the mail for any special occasion.

Leona made hundreds of embroidered tea towels that she shared generously with family as well.

She made sure to read the newspaper daily and do all the puzzles.

Other things she enjoyed was doing crossword puzzles, coloring books, and playing spider solitaire on the computer.

Most of all Leona was a mother. Keeping her kids safe and close was most important to her, no matter how old they got.

She is survived by her children: Thomas (Jo) Lewis of Unadilla, Jerry (Carol) Lewis of Lincoln, Sally (Lloyd) Peterson of Lincoln, Jack Lewis of Lincoln, Nancy (Arlan) Liesemeyer of Syracuse; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; siblings: Leota Krivokopich, Violet (Jim) Poole, Leonard Lemka, Jane Lewis; also many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and son-in-law: Trixy & Russell Ziemann; siblings: Marjorie Lemka, Edwin Lemka; in-laws: Theodore Poole, Lawrence "Link" Zoz, Spiro "Lucky" Krivokopich, Mary Lemka, Don Lewis; granddaughter-in-law: Michele Ziemann.

Private family services were held at the Unadilla United Methodist Church with burial in the Unadilla Cemetery.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m.. until 9 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com