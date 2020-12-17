Nebraska City News-Press

Garry R. Ailes, age 82 of Nebraska City died Dec. 15, 2020, at his home. Garry was born Jan. 15, 1938, in Inavale, Nebr., to Irvin and Edith Ailes.

The family moved to Nebraska City when Garry was two months old.

He graduated from Nebraska City High School with the class of 1956. While in school he participated in many activities, he also played basketball, baseball, and ran track.

After graduation, he attended Nebraska Wesleyan University where he met Joan, his wife of 62 years. To their union were born three children, David, Lori, and Doug. Garry and Joan moved from Lincoln back to Nebraska City in 1960 where he went to work for Midwest Federal Savings and Loan as the Vice President. He worked for Midwest Federal for 30 years and also worked for American National Bank until his retirement in 1993. After retirement he worked part-time in the pro shop at Table Creek Golf Course.

Garry was active in the community serving as President of the Jaycees and President of the Chamber of Commerce. He was on the Board of Directors for the Steinhart Foundation for 35 years, as well as the Board of Directors for the banks of Talmage and Randolph, Iowa. Garry ran the chain gang for the NCHS football team for 37 years. He also coached his young sons in flag football. Garry served as a Lay Leader for the First United Methodist Church. He was also blessed to have made a missionary trip to Jamaica with Dr. and Mrs. Thompson.

At the age of 50, Garry ran his first marathon and raised $4,000 in donations for the Make-A-Wish foundation. He ran a total of 13 marathons during his running days. Garry was also an avid golfer. One of the highlights in his life was the opportunity to train with Cheri Becerra Madsen when she began her quest in qualifying for the Paralympics.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Joan, son David, daughter Lori Miller (Mitch), and son Doug (Kaleen). Six grandchildren, Tatum Anderson (Jeremy), Gabrielle Dunson (Devin), Drew Ailes (Amanda), Travis Miller (Megan), Audree Henry (Bobby), and Cal Thompson (Samantha). Five great-grandchildren Mila and Phoenix Anderson, Brynley and Brayden Ailes, and Broderick Miller. Also left behind are numerous other family and friends.

Garry was preceding in death by his parents, his brother Verlin, sister Onita Stanley, and grandson Tyler Ailes.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Dec. 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Table Creek Golf Course in Nebraska City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Garry’s name to Alzheimer’s of Nebraska or the Make-A-Wish foundation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.