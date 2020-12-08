Mary Marlene (Nolting) Bryant, age 79

Nebraska City News-Press

Mary Marlene (Nolting) Bryant, 79 years young, of Colorado Springs, Colo., formerly of Plattsmouth, passed away of Covid19 and pneumonia on Thanksgiving evening, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at the Penrose Main Hospital in Colorado Springs.

She was the only child born to Henry Frederick and Emma Charlotte (Tritsch) Nolting on Jan. 20, 1941, in Plattsmouth.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A Private Family Internment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com