Helen Marie (Gile) Mrasek, age 96 of Austin, Texas, formerly of Plattsmouth, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Parmer Woods at North Austin.

She was born on May 4, 1924, to Merlyn L. and Helen (Sheffield) Gile in Ogallala.

Helen’s wishes were that there be no service and no viewing.

Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the Austin Humane Society in Helen's name.