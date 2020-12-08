Nebraska City News-Press

Eugene D. Abbott, age 68, of Lincoln died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. He was born Jan. 7, !952, in lndependence, Mo., to Bernard and Tommie Arlene Abbott.

He married Barbara Finley in 1976.

He formerly worked in Nebraska City at Berthold's Florist before moving to Lincoln and then worked at Bosch Communication for over 40 years.

Eugene was raised in Nebraska City and graduated from Nebraska City High School in 197I.

He was an avid Husker fan and a volunteer worker at the University if Nebraska Football Games for 38 years. Eugene worked in the Handicapped section where he made many friends over the years.

He also liked to deer hunt and go camping.

He is survived by his wife Barb, of Lincoln; son William (Tavish) Abbott and six grandchildren; sister Mary (George) Harmen; and brother Carl (Connie Larson) of Nebraska City; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother.

A Celebration of Life service is to be held at a later date. Condolences or tributes may be shared on www. Hammonsfs.com