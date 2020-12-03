Nebraska City News-Press

Scott Allen Nelson, age 55, of Nebraska City died Nov. 21, 2020, at the Community Medical Center in Falls City. Scott was born Aug. 30, 1965, in Nebraska City, the son of Gayle (Bray) Nelson. Scott served in the military and had worked at Eaton’s Factory in Shenandoah. Survivors include his brother, David Nelson of Limington, Maine; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no viewing or visitations and private family services will be held in Maine.

