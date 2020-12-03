Nebraska City News-Press

Ruth Ann (Mortensen) Ference, age 86, of Effingham, S.C., formerly of Plattsmouth, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC.

She was born on March 24, 1934, to Henry Richard and Elma Marie (Jorgensen) Mortensen in Humbolt, S.D.

A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

Her final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com