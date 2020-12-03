Nebraska City News-Press

Robert “Bobby” Levern Nash, age 65 of Plattsmouth, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his residence. Bobby was born on Dec. 27, 1954, to Levern Elsa and Beatrice "Bea" Elizabeth (Morris) Nash in Omaha.

A Private Family Graveside Memorial Service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

His final resting place will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plattsmouth.

Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com