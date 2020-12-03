Dr. Cecil Clifton Case “Cappy”, age 84

Nebraska City News-Press

Dr. Cecil Clifton Case “Cappy”, passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 19, 1936, to Claude & Delores (Briley) Case. He was raised in Thurman, Iowa. He graduated from Doane College with a degree in biology in 1958. He continued his education at Creighton University Dental School, graduating from the University of Nebraska College of Dentistry in 1966. He established his dental practice in Nebraska City in 1966 and provided exceptional dental care to his patients until his retirement in 1999.

Cappy married the love of his life, Mary (Reinhart) Case, on Nov. 3, 1972.

Together, they traveled the world and enjoyed running a successful dental practice for 33 years. In his younger years, Cappy was an avid hunter and he enjoyed fishing, traveling, piloting airplanes and working on his model ships.

Cappy is survived by his wife, Mary; children Cecil Case, Jr., Cynthia Lynn, Mike (Laurie) Case, Stephen Case, Andrew Case and Tricia (Aaron) Mahan; several grandchildren and greatgrandchildren; as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister and his granddaughter, Stephanie.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Cecil in May of 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebr. City. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.