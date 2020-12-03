Nebraska City News-Press

Donna G. Kinnison, age 82, of Nebraska City, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Donna was born on Oct. 29, 1938, in Nebraska City; the daughter of William and Grace Johnson.

She was united in marriage to Floyd E. Kinnison on Feb. 5, 1956, in Nebraska City. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2010.

Donna worked at the former Woolworth’s Store in Nebraska City at the lunch counter for several years. She also worked at Norman’s I.G.A. in Nebr. City.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Terry Kinnison of Nebraska City, Judy Gilsdorf of York, Kippy Kinnison of Fairmont, Kimberly Sherwood of Lincoln, Kris Kinnison of Nebraska City and Billy Kinnison and wife Mary of Eagle; 20 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; two sisters: Beverly Hermann of Nebraska City and Deb Johnson and husband Jerry of Nebraska City; other family and friends.

In addition to her husband, Donna was preceded in death by her daughter Jane Wortman on Aug. 20, 2002, and brothers: William and Ronald Johnson.

In honoring Donna’s wishes, a Family Graveside Service will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Memorials may be given to the family.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.