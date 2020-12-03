Delma Elizabeth (McClanahan) Haynes, age 84
Nebraska City News-Press
Delma Elizabeth (McClanahan) Haynes, age 84, of Plattsmouth, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Prestige Care Center of Plattsmouth.
She was born on Feb. 9, 1936.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in West Virginia.
Her final resting place will be at the Goff McClanahan Cemetery in Sissonville, W.V.
Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).
Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome. com