Delma Elizabeth (McClanahan) Haynes, age 84, of Plattsmouth, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Prestige Care Center of Plattsmouth.

She was born on Feb. 9, 1936.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in West Virginia.

Her final resting place will be at the Goff McClanahan Cemetery in Sissonville, W.V.

Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

