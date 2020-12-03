Nebraska City News-Press

Dale A. Rogers, age 64 of Percival, passed away on Saturday morning, Nov. 28, 2020, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Dale was born on Sept. 14, 1956, in Kansas City, Mo. He was the son of Glen Arthur and Ardis Maree (Frye) Rogers. He attended school and graduated from the Sidney, Iowa, High School with the Class of 1975. He later attended Peru State College.

Dale worked at American Meter and Cargill in his younger years. He later became a Real Estate Agent and worked for JJ Palmtag Real Estate and Jim Hughes Real Estate. He was licensed and sold real estate in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.

He was a lifetime member of the NRA and one of his favorite pastimes was competing in Pistol Shooting Competitions. When he was younger, Dale also enjoyed motorcycles and Motocross racing.

He is survived by his mother Ardis Rogers of Percival; sister Marcia Bacino and husband Tony of Florence, Mont.; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Glen Rogers, on April 24, 2006.

A Graveside Public Memorial Service will be at 3 p.m. Friday (12/4) at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City with Pastor Terry Weible officiating.

Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.