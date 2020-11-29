Nebraska City News-Press

Kent R. Roumpf, age 79 of Bellevue, (formerly Nebraska City) passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Kent Roger Roumpf was born on April 29, 1941, in Central City, Nebr.; the son of August and Eva (Cox) Roumpf. He grew up and attended school in Clarks, graduating from the Clarks High School with the Class of 1959. After graduation, he worked at a Motor Home Factory for a short time and later he entered the United States Army on Oct. 21,1959, and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on Feb. 5, 1962.

Kent then became a Nebraska State Trooper in 1967. He was a trooper from 1967 to 1975 and then took the job of Chief of Police for Nebraska City in 1975.

He continued as the Chief until his retirement in 2003 after 28 years of loyal and faithful service to Nebraska City.

On April 9, 1981, he was united in marriage to Lana Jean Greenrod in Elizabeth, Colorado and they shared 39 years together. He was a member of the Police Officers Association of NE and a former member of the Eagles, Elks and American Legion.

Kent is survived by his wife Lana Roumpf of Bellevue; children: Rita Best Eschen of Nebraska City, Roger Roumpf and wife Nina of Elizabethtown, N.Y., Ronald Roumpf and significant other Michelle of Bellevue, Robert Roumpf and wife Donna of Bethel, NC and Toni Lynn LeVasseur and husband Gene of Sioux Falls, S.D.; fourteen grandchildren: Jessica, Katie, Chris, Taylor, Ruby, Casey, Ryan, Lucas, Brett, Tyler, Kayla, Derek, Tessa and Megan; six great-grandchildren: Gracelynn, Addilynn, Elliot, Logan, Jayvin and Kaydence; two brothers: Monte Roumpf and wife Betty of Urbandale, Iowa, and Danny Roumpf and wife Jacky of Ocean View, Hawaii; brother-in-law Jim Berger of Grand Island, and his beloved dog Buddy; other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents and two sisters: Sharon Berger and Lois Mason and her husband Larry.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Kent will be laid to rest at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha with complete military honors. Memorials may be given to the Nebraska City Police Department in his memory. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.