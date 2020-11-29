Nebraska City News-Press

Judy D. Anderson, age 80 of Dunbar, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln.

Judy was born on May 17, 1940, in Peru; the daughter of Carl “Shorty” and Gladys A. (Eirls) Straw.

She was united in marriage to Kenneth Dale Anderson on Dec. 26, 1956, in Auburn. Judy worked for several years at the Plattsmouth Community Schools in both the cafeteria and as a custodian. She had also worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City as a Nurses Aid. She was a member of the Dunbar Presbyterian Church and enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting and camping. She also enjoyed her ice cream, Diet Coke, shopping at thrift stores and Husker football; but her greatest love was her family!

She is survived by her children: Jody Trones of Syracuse, Andy Anderson (Terri) of Newton, Kan., Doug Anderson (Ronda) of Plattsmouth; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, a sister Marion Taylor of Dunbar, brother Rick Straw of Nebraska City, sister in law Lee Straw of Dunbar; other extended family and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ken on July 30, 2004, a daughter Cindy Bailey, an infant son Danny and siblings: Vernon “Butch” Straw, Harriet Gilliland and Norma Cope.

Family Funeral Services will be held Thursday (12/3) at 2 p.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City with Pastor Terry Weible officiating. The services will be live-streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

Visitation will begin after 2 p.m. Wednesday (12/2) with the family greeting friends from 5-7 p.m. Covid 19 regulations/mandates will be observed. Visitation on Thursday will be from 9 a.m. until service time.

A memorial fund is being established in her memory.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in charge of the arrangements.