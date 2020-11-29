Nebraska City News-Press

Gary M. Lane, age 49, of Nebraska City, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.

Gary Michael Lane was born on Feb. 1, 1971, in Nebraska City; the son of Gary Dale and Mary Donna (Bruns) Lane. He attended school in Nebraska City and later joined the United States Marines on May 22, 1989. He was honorably discharged on April 7, 1992. During his time in the service he served in Iraq and Kuwait.

He is survived by his two sons: Zachary Lane of Lincoln, and Trey Lane of Hickman; his parents Gary and Mary Donna Lane of Nebraska City; brother Todd Lane and wife Rayna of Nebraska City; other family and friends.

Private Family Graveside Services were held on Friday, Nov. 27, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City with Military Honors conducted by the United States Marines Funeral Honors Detail.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.