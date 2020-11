Mary Margaret Sis was born on Dec. 4, 1934, and passed away on Nov. 4, 2020.

Mary was preceded in death by husband Leo Sis; parents Anton and Maria Stratker, and her sisters, Frances vonTish and Catherine Souba.

Mary is survived by children Mary Ellen Pearce (Dan), Phillip Sis (Lisa) and Janice Woods (Drew), eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, brother, Henry Statker (Donna), nieces and nephews.