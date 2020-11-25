Nebraska City News-Press

Donald Dean “Donny” Hoyle, age 61 of Nebraska City passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City. He was born on Feb. 19, 1959, in Nebraska City; the son of Donald Dee and Carol Ann (Kinnison) Hoyle. He attended school in Nebraska City and graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1977.

Donny was a self taught carpenter and a very talented small engine repairman. Most recently, he worked for Arbor Outdoor Power in Nebraska City for over 15 years.

He is survived by his children: Leslie Anno (Nick) of Lincoln, Lindsey Hoyle of Nebraska City and Steven Hoyle (Britnie) of Nebr. City; his dad Donald Hoyle of Nebraska City; seven grandchildren: Taylor Shafer, Emma and Elizabeth Anno, Saraah Davison, Ashleigh McKinsey, Avery and Jaylee Hoyle; siblings: David Hoyle (Carlene) of Nebraska City, Dennis Hoyle (Traci) of York, Dale Hoyle (Diane) of Nebraska City, Deb Dominguez (Fernando) of Nebraska City and Duane Hoyle of Minnesota; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mom Carol on Sept. 23, 2014.

Family Memorial Services will be held Saturday (11/28) at 10:30 a.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebr. City. The services will be Live Streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook Page. Memorials may be given to the family. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary in charge of arrangements.