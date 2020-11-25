Nebraska City News-Press

Carl Rex Barney, age 92, of Plattsmouth, formerly of Papillion, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at The Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

Carl was born on Nov. 11, 1928, to Ralph Lawrance and Nora Ann (Wilson) Barney in Seward.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

His final resting place will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha.

Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com