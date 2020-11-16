Nebraska City News-Press

Nancy Rae Witter-Dalton, age 76 of Nebraska City (formerly Hamburg) passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Nebraska City.

Nancy was born on Jan. 18, 1944, in Lincoln; the daughter of Charles R. and Marguerite G. (Coy) Sullivan. She attended school and graduated from Lourdes Central Catholic High School with the Class of 1962.

She was united in marriage to Ronald Lee Witter on Sept. 29, 1962, in Talmage, and to this union three daughters were born: Angela, Terri and Ronda. Ron preceded her in death on Jan. 5, 1999. Nancy later married Robert Dalton on April 5, 2008, in Hamburg. Robert preceded her in death on July 30, 2020. Nancy worked at American Meter for some 37 years and then worked as a para-educator at the Hamburg Schools. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hamburg and the Eagles Auxiliary in Nebraska City.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Terri Witter-Oscar and Ronda Witter both of Nebraska City; son-in-law Darrell Childers of Nebraska City; three grandchildren: Joseph, Tyler and Maelee; seven great-grandchildren: Aeliyah, Benntley, Ashtynn, Audi’Anna, Braxtyn, Azariayah and Jovie Reese; other family and friends.

In addition to her husbands, Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Childers on July 5, 2020, her parents, siblings: Beverly, Barb, Linda and Charlie Ray and great-grandson Jaiden Bryce Witter.

A Funeral Mass was to be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City with Fr. Tom Schultes celebrating the Mass. The burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Nebraska City.

The family was to greet friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday (11/18) at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. A Prayer Service/Rosary was to be held at the mortuary at 6:30 p.m.

Memorials may be given to the family.

