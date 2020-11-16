Nebraska City News-Press

Carolle L. Kastens, age 83 of Norfolk (formerly Lorton) passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home Care Center in Norfolk.

Carolle was born on Aug. 20, 1937, in Nebraska City; the daughter of John and Fern (McAllister) Paben. She grew up and attended school in Nebraska City, graduating from Nebraska City High School with the class of 1955.

She then attended the Lincoln School of Commerce and after graduating worked as a Travel Agent. She later moved to Oxnard, Calif., where she worked for Bank of America.

She was united in marriage to Larry Stephens in 1962 and he preceded her in death in 1972. She later married Frederick J. Kastens, Jr. on April 29, 1975, in Rock Port, Mo. He also preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2013.

In 1969, the family moved back to Nebraska from California and Carolle and worked at Gibsons, Otoe County Bank and the Otoe County Treasurer Office. Carolle and Fred owned and operated the Lorton Lounge and the Diamond Bar in Talmage, and in 1988, they bought the Cornhusker Raceway Park/Wavlink Raceway Park and operated it until 2010. Carolle was known as mother and grandmother to every racecar driver in southeast Nebraska!

She is survived by her children: Mike Stephens and wife Adina of Norfolk, Michelle Youker and husband Tad of Lincoln, and James Stephens of San Diego, Calif.; step-children: Cathy Hart of Red Oak, Texas, and Vicky Wellsandt and husband Darrel of Talmage; five grandchildren: Taylor Stephens, Benjamin Stephens, Cannon Stephens, Waverly Stephens and Spencer Stephens; two step-grandchildren: Michaela May and Joshua Gunnels; two step great-grandchildren: Kaitlynn and Kaiden; other family and friends.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Ruth Bray and Leta Golden; infant brother Ralph Paben, step-sons Mike Kastens and Mark Stephens.

Graveside Funeral Services were to be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City with burial to follow

There was to be Open Visitation on Tuesday, Nov. 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday (11/18) from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com. Gude Mortuary, Nebraska City, in charge of funeral arrangements.