John C. Durr, age 62

John C. Durr was born on Oct. 9, 1958, and passed away on Oct. 30, 2020. John was preceded in death by his father Kermit Durr.

He is survived by his loving wife Stephanie T. Heller Durr; mother Joan Durr; his siblings Terri Cash, Martha Wenzl, Garry Durr, Suzanne Schonberner, Kevin Durr, Julie Kucera, Jacqueline Pfeiffer, Joe Durr and Jamie Meier.

Visitation was held on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church (3405 So. 118th St., Omaha, NE. 68144) with a Vigil Service to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial to took place on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church.

Burial took place at Resurrection Cemetery

Bethany Funeral Home at 8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE. 68128, and www.bethanyfuneralhome.com, is in charge of the arrangements.