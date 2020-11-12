Nebraska City News-Press

Robert Louis Hall, age 88, of Nebraska City passed away Nov. 10, 2020 at the Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln.

Robert was born on Jan. 5, 1932, in rural Nebraska City to Harley L. and Emma (Kopf) Hall. Robert and Marilyn (McAfee) were married Aug. 26, 1951, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Talmage.

He worked at various jobs over the years, including at Allied Chemical in LaPlatte, American Meter in Nebraska City and Nebraska City Utilities where he worked as a lineman.

He also worked in construction and for the railroad. Robert started his own company of roofing, siding and seamless gutters. He always had to be busy!

After he retired he was employed part time at Henry Motors driving cars, which he thoroughly enjoyed the traveling.

He enjoyed seeing different parts of the country and he loved his family.

Survivors include his wife Marilyn Hall of Nebraska City; son Roger Hall of Lincoln; daughters Vicki LaRose and husband Steve of Council Bluffs, and Susan Remar and husband Will of Bella Vista, Ark.; grandchildren: Shane Sudman, Ryan (Lena) Remar, Lindsay Remar, Jayme Andrew (Joe), Becky Hall; great-grandchildren: Emma, Kyla and Alexander Andrew, Belen and Shay Sudman and Ethan and Anna Remar; brother-in-law Darwin McAfee of Toms Brook, Va.; nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Roy and Oscar; sisters: Velma Hall, Thelma Erhart and Francis Dait; mother-in-law Frieda McAfee and sister-in-law Edna McAfee.

A Family Memorial Service was to be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City with Pastor Theresa Brezenski officiating.

Due to recent Covid mandates, the service was to be limited to family.

The service was to be Live Streamed on the Gude Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

Inurnment was to be held at a later date at Camp Creek Cemetery south of Nebraska City.

There was to be open visitation on Friday, Nov. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nebraska City.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.