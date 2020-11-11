Nebraska City News-Press

Rosemary A. Gardner, age 92 of Nebraska City, passed away on Saturday evening, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City.

Rosemary Alice (Gress) Gardner was born on Sept. 24, 1928, in Nebraska City; the daughter of William Joseph and Martha Elizabeth (Burger) Gress. She attended school and graduated from Julian High School with the Class of 1946.

On Dec. 27, 1947, she was united in marriage to Kenneth L.D. Gardner at the First Baptist Church in Nebraska City and to this union two daughters were born: Denise and Roxann.

Rosemary worked as a Sales Clerk at Younkers for some 14 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nebraska City, United Methodist Women and the Songbirds.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters: Denise Lewis and husband Bob of Aurora, Colo., and Roxann Lococo of Lincoln; three grandchildren: Brooke Lewis, Kendra Lewis and Marti Lococo; five great-grandchildren: Serenity, Thomas, Oliver, McKenzy and Elizabeth; other family and friends.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Delores and Florence and three brothers: Robert, Donald and Kenneth Gress.

A Funeral Service was to be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City with Pastor Charles Kathurima officiating. The service was to be live-streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook Page. Burial was to follow at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

There was to be Open Visitation on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the mortuary from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church, the Ambassador in Nebraska City or the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.