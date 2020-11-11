Nebraska City News-Press

Jimmy (Jim) L. Morgan, age 77, went to his heavenly home on Nov. 8, 2020.Jim was born to the late Ira D. and Dorothy Morgan, in Omaha, on Feb. 8, 1943.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday Nov. 14, at the Evangelical Free Church located at 1 E 22nd St, Atlantic, IA 50022. The Celebration of Life service will be live streamed at the time of the service at “Jimmy Morgan Celebration of Life Service” on YouTube

Roland Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.