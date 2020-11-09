Nebraska City News-Press

Penny Marie (Liddick) Morin, age 60 of La Platte, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Omaha Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on Sept. 21, 1960, in Omaha, and two days later she was adopted by Ralph Eugene and Verda Marie (Stapleton) Liddick.

A Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Roby Funeral Home with Pastor Michael McGregor officiating. *COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the mortuary*

Her final resting place will be at La Platte Cemetery in La Platte.

Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com