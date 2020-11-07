Nebraska City News-Press

Ruth M. Wiles, age 91, of Nebraska City, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020m at Bryan LGH West Hospital in Lincoln.

She was born on Feb. 23, 1929, in Falls City; the daughter of Henry E. and Freida D. (Harring) Schneidewind.

She attended school and graduated from Verdon High School, Verdon, with the Class of 1946.

On June 10, 1953, she was united in marriage to Kenneth L. Wiles.

She worked for Nebraska City Public Schools at Central Office for many years and was a member of First Christian Church in Nebraska City.

Ruth is survived by her children: Sheila Walters and husband Donnie of Nebraska City, Valeri Rogers and husband Tim of Salina, Kan., and Kenneth J. Wiles and wife Kathy of Huntington Beach, Calif.; daughter-in-law Margaret Wiles of Omaha; ten grandchildren: Stephanie Sterling, Susie Dos Santos, Mike Wiles (Debbie), Amy Walther (Eric), Shawn Walters (Meghan), Justin Walters, Aaron Walters, Cessalie Nieberding (Jonathan), Jessica Sue Vocatura (Nick), and Lyndsey Wiles; 14 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Gerard Timothy of Nebraska City; nephews: Dennis, Kevin and Phillip Timothy; special friend Sandy Melchert; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wiles on Nov. 19, 1987; her sons: Larry Wiles in 2004 and Don Wiles in 2011 and his wife Christina Wiles in 2013; her parents Henry and Freida Schneidewind, and two sisters: Ruby Timothy and Doris Schneidewind.

Funeral Services were to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City with Rev. Michael Schmidt officiating.

The service was to be Live Streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook Page. Burial was to follow the service at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse.

The family was to greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at the mortuary.

Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church in her memory.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.