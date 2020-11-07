Nebraska City News-Press

Richard Dale Santee, age 82 of Plattsmouth, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at his residence. Richard was born on Aug. 7, 1938, to Marvin Glenn and Ruth Nadine (Richardson) Santee in Somers, Iowa.

A Public Visitation was to be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 8, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. A Private Family Memorial Service was to be held on Monday, Nov. 9, at Roby Funeral Home. COVID-19 guidelines were to be followed at the mortuary.

Military Rites will be conducted by the Offutt Air Force Base Military Rites Team of Bellevue.

Memorials to the Family (A suitable charity will be chosen at a later date).

Services entrusted to Roby Funeral Home, 346 Ave. A, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 (402) 296-3123 robyfuneralhome.com