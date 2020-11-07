Nebraska City News-Press

Karen M. Borrego, age 70, of Nebraska City, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her home.

Karen was born on Feb. 18, 1950, in Hamburg, Iowa; the daughter of Ezra G. and Loretta A. (Binachi) Study.

On May 25, 1968, Karen was united in marriage to Ricardo “Richard” C. Borrego in Hamburg.

She worked at Missouri Beef Packing (Excel) in Phelps City, Mo., for several years and also at ConAgra.

She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Borrego of Nebrask City; children: Lori Ann Kreifels and husband Scott, Rhonda Jean Borrego, Rebecca Marie Borrego and Eric Jon Borrego and wife Amanda all of Nebraska City; 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; one brother Randy Study of Texas, an aunt and uncle Bob and Diane Vanderpool of Tabor, Iowa; other family and friends.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Herman Leslie Study.

A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.

The service will be Live Streamed on Gude Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

Open visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday (11/9) at the mortuary.

Due to COVID-19 the family encourages those attending to wear masks.

Memorials may be given to Tabitha Hospice.

Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.