Vicki Lynn Graham, age 65 of Nebraska City died Nov. 2, 2020, at her home. Vicki was born July 15, 1955, in Bismarck, N.D., the daughter of Tilmon and Helen (Barnick) Martin. She grew up in North Dakota and moved to Nebraska City in 1971.

Vicki formerly worked at Babe’s Truck Stop, St. Mary’s Hospital and American Meter. She was a member of the Nebraska City Eagles Auxiliary. Survivors include her son, D.J. Graham and his wife Crystal of Percival, Iowa; grandchildren, Devon Graham and friend, Madison Reimers; Karlee Graham and Macey Graham; great grandsons, Rowan and Wrenynn; sister, Sharon Sullivan and husband Larry of Lancaster, Texas; brother, Terry Martin and his wife Marlene of Bismarck, N.D.; special aunt, Kathy Barnick of Bismarck, N.D., and former husband, Donald R. Graham of Osage Beach, Mo.; special friends, Diane Bossung, Bonnie Garrett, Mary Durr Wheeler, Marcia Gruber, Marilyn Scott, Gloria Shaffer, Joleen and Rollie Sage and most of the Kreifels family and spouses; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; step father, Dick Allen and sister, Karen Martin.

Visitations were to be 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. Social distancing is requested.

Private family memorial services were to be 10 a.m.. Friday, Nov. 6, at Marshall Funeral Chapel. The service will be live streamed on Marshall Funeral Chapel Facebook Page.

The public is invited to a lunch and public Celebration of Life following the service at the Nebraska City Eagles Club.

Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska City Eagles Club or Percival Community Church.

