Sharon Marie (Fahrenholtz) Rippe, age 71

Nebraska City News-Press

Sharon Marie (Fahrenholtz) Rippe was born on Jan. 5, 1949, to Chester A. and Bernice M. (Huss) Fahrenholtz in Nebraska City. She passed away on Oct. 17, 2020, at The Monarch after a long hard fought battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Sharon attended school in Nebraska City and graduated with the class of 1966. She helped plan several of the class reunions. She loved getting together with all of her classmates.

She met her future husband, LeRoy Rippe, at the Elms Ballroom in Syracuse. They wed in November of 1968. To this union two children were born, Trisha Marie and Aaron Lee. The couple later divorced.

Sharon worked at the Otoe County Courthouse in the Assessor’s Office and at Mid-Plains Eyecare Center. After moving to Lincoln, in 1999 Sharon worked at Family Health Physicians, Eye Care Specialties, and Lincoln Vision Center. She loved meeting new people and was reluctant to retire because she would miss everyone she met at work. She loved helping people whenever she could.

She was so proud of her children & grandchildren. She was so pleased she was able to be in the delivery room when grandson, Taylor Reich was born. She was able to fly to New York to see Taylor before he deployed to Afghanistan with the United States Army with the 10th Mountain Division in 2011 and was able to welcome him home in 2012.

She loved spending time with her grandson, Kyler Rippe & her granddaughters, Kamryn, Kyra, Kinley Rippe. Sharon enjoyed taking Kyler & Kamryn to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. She was so proud of Kyler and his chickens and robotic competitions and Kamryn and her horse riding.

She was looking forward to making memories with Kyra and Kinley.

Sharon was able to travel to Colorado and Arizona almost yearly with special friends Curt Fetty and Bunky Christiansen. She was delighted she was able to take Amtrak with her brother, Larry Fahrenholtz to see their younger brother, Bob Fahrenholtz and his wife Debbie Fahrenholtz. She checked off a major bucket list item when she and her brother Bob went on a hot air balloon ride in Colorado. She was also able to take a helicopter tour of the Grand Canyon.

Sharon is survived by her children, Trisha Roze (Dan Partridge) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Aaron and Sara Rippe of Yutan, grandchildren Taylor Reich of Omaha, and Kyler, Kamryn, Kyra and Kinley Rippe of Yutan, sister Carol (John Sr.) Wells of Lincoln, brothers Larry (Georgia) of Hastings, and Bob (Debbie) of Fruita, Colo. Her nieces and nephews meant the world to her and she looked forward to any chance she could spend time with them and their families and she celebrated all of their accomplishments. Nieces are Sandy (Rich) Frerichs, Kim (Mark) McDonald, Tammy (Brian) Consbruck, nephews Don (Jan) Fahrenholtz, Rick (Lisa Carey-Hatch) Fahrenholtz, John Wells, Jr., Steve (Barbie) Wells, Erik (Sara) Fahrenholtz, Mark (Jessica) Fahrenholtz and all of their families. She will be missed by many more family members and special friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and by Scarlett, her cat. Pallbearers are Don Fahrenholtz, Rick Fahrenholtz, John Wells Jr, Steve Wells, Taylor Reich, and Kyler Rippe. Honorary Pallbearers are Erik Fahrenholtz, Mark Fahrenholtz, Kamryn Rippe, Kyra Rippe, and Kinley Rippe.

Visitation was at Roper & Sons at 3950 Hohensee Drive, Lincoln, NE on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Graveside services were at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City, on Friday, Oct. 23, , at 10 a.m.

A memorial Service was at Christ Lutheran 4325 Sumner St, Lincoln, NE on Friday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.