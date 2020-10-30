Nebraska City News-Press

Everette Arthur Vollman, Jr., age 74 of Lorton died Oct. 28, 2020, at CHI St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City.

Everette was born Nov. 10, 1945, in Nebraska City, the son of Everette and Gladys (King) Vollman, Sr. Everette lived in the Nebraska City area most of his life and moved to Lorton 30 years ago.

Everette and Inge Altschmid were married April 10, 1968, in Munich, Germany.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and worked for Concrete Industries many years prior to his retirement.

Everette loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He was known as a fixer and loved working as a mechanic and repairing various things. Survivors include his wife, Inge of Lorton; children, Vicky Johnston of Stover, Mo., Michele (Tim) Gebers of Johnson, Donald Vollman of Lorton, and Melissa (Kevin) Hillman of Dunbar; numerous grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brothers, Emil (Karen) Vollman of Nebraska City and William (Deanna) Vollman of Syracuse; sisters, Virginia (Ken) Kuhns, Gwen Stitt, Carlene (Paul) Smalley, all of Nebraska City, Shirley Beasterfeld of Walton, Doris (Squire) Foster of Newton, Kan., and Gloria Wagner of Nebraska City; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale Vollman; sisters, Caranome “Snooks” Blair and Veronica Ganzel.

Funeral services were to be 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Marshall Funeral Chapel with the family greeting friends one hour prior to the service. No other visitations will be held. Cremation will follow the service. Memorials are suggested to the family.

