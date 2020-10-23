Nebraska City News-Press

Mildred Anna Nelsen Stahlhut, age 102, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2020, at The Ambassador in Nebraska City.

She was born in Nebraska City on Jan. 19, 1918, daughter of James N. Nelsen and Laura C. Nelsen.

Mildred lived her entire life in Nebraska City and graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1935.

Mildred married Ralph Stahlhut June 6, 1939, in St. Joseph, Mo. She enjoyed life on the farm and was proud of her home. Mildred was a caring and loving person whose deepest love was her family. She also cared deeply about her church. She belonged to the First Lutheran Church beginning in 1932 when she was confirmed.

She was very active in her church as a Sunday school teacher, youth sponsor, and a member of church circles.

In earlier years, Mildred enjoyed camping with the We Wanago Campers, was a long-time member of the Paul Extension Club, participated in square dancing, was an avid reader and an excellent cook. She taught many girls to cook and sew as a 4-H leader. Mildred was much loved by many friends and neighbors.

She described herself as a homemaker and farmer’s wife.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Kay Marks, son-in-law, John Marks of Nebraska City; grandchildren, Melinda Bowman (Brian), David Marks (Windy) and Bill Marks (Tanya); great grandchildren, Jessica Bowman, Brianna Bowman, Cade Marks, Bailey Marks, Casey Marks, and Eric Higgins (Michelle); three great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Leatha Nelsen of Lincoln, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph Stahlhut; brothers, Howard Nelsen, Melvin Nelsen, Ralph Nelsen, and Roy Nelsen; great grandson, Cullen Bowman.

Visitations and viewing will be 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Marshall Funeral Chapel. The family will not be present. Private family graveside services will be held at Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Memorials are suggested to the Morton James Public Library or First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.