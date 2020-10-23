Nebraska City News-Press

Dolores I. Shull, age 90, formerly Riverton, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Elms Health Care Center in Ponca.

Dolores was born on March 9, 1930, at the family home near Blanchard, Iowa; the daughter of Clarence and Bessie (Lincoln-Little) Whigham. She attended school and graduated from Amity High School in College Springs, Iowa, with the Class of 1948. She then attended Peru State College where she obtained her teaching certificate.

She was united in marriage to Robert D. Shull on June 21, 1952, at the home of Dolores’ parents near Blanchard, Iowa, and to this union a daughter Lisa was born. Dolores taught country school for several years and later worked with the Area Education Agency in Sidney, Iowa. She was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Riverton, Iowa, and the Dudes and Dolls Square Dancing Club of Sidney. Dolores and her late husband Bob enjoyed Square Dancing and spending time with their family.

She is survived by her daughter Lisa Sands and husband Dale of Sioux City, Iowa; six grandchildren: Russell Sands of Sioux City, Richard Sands of Sioux City, Tracy Casia (Phil) of Chicago, Ill., Charles Sands (Ariel) of Sioux City, Nancy Sands (Corgan) of Ames, Iowa, and Andrew Sands of Sioux City; siblings: Jean Clark, Carolyn Carpenter, Phyllis VanFosson, Judith Schreiner, and Linda Burgett; sister-in-law Pat Shull of Riverton; other family and friends.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on May 27, 2016, four siblings: Dean, Martha Franzene, Howard and David, as well as her parents.

A Graveside Funeral was to be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Riverton Cemetery in Riverton, with Pastor Carl Phillips officiating. Burial will follow the services.

The family was to greet friends from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Sunday at Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton.

Memorials may be given to the Riverton Fire and Rescue.Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Shull-Gude Funeral Home in Riverton is in charge of arrangements.